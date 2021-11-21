CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 223.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CryoLife worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 171,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.30 million, a PE ratio of 631.88 and a beta of 1.49. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

