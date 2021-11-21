Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 247,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $7.62 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

