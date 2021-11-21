VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

