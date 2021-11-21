VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EGY opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.
In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
