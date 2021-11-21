Northern Trust Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Natura &Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

