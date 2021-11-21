VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 83.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGY opened at $3.30 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

