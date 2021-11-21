Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 587 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,684 shares of company stock worth $150,278. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.