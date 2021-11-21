Pai Liu Sells 87,949 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $430,070.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,295.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $38,215,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

