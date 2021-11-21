Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Sells 28,751 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRLD opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

