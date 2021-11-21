Diane M. Sullivan Sells 18,392 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

