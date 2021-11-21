Diane M. Sullivan Sells 18,392 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 785.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
