Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells $554,363.34 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HAS stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hasbro by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
