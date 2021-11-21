Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells $554,363.34 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HAS stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hasbro by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.