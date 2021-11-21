Christopher Hatto Sells 7,353 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

