Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $342.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.07. Fortinet has a one year low of $115.71 and a one year high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,451 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,033 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

