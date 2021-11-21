Stifel Nicolaus Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $53.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 462,305 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.