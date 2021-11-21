Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of National Presto Industries worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 413.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NPK opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

