BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:BGT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.