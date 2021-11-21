BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE:BGT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $14.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
