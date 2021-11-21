Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRP. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $38.68 on Thursday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

