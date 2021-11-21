Agora (NASDAQ:API) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

API has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Agora stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Agora has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

