Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.