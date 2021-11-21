Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

BEEM stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

