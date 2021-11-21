Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 107,973 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 277,888 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

