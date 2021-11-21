Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 20,012 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.41% of Huttig Building Products worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

