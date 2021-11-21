Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CYCN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

