Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 230,794 Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPCN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Lipocine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

