1,396,281 Shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,396,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 22.85% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOED opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.78.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

