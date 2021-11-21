Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 63.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

