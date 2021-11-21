137,544 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 137,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,807,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,724,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

