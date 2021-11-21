Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 112,038 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of AppHarvest worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 139.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.41 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

