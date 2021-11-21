State Street Corp Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.22% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

