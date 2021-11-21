State Street Corp Has $17.90 Million Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 2,733.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $17,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

