State Street Corp Has $18.49 Million Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.01% of Lumber Liquidators worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $17.23 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $501.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.40.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

