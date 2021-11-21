UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,188 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at $4,150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 144.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.45. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

