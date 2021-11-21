UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

