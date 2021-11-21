Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.