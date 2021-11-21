Amalgamated Bank Invests $336,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 59.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

