1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of 1st Source worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.21 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

