Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

ALRN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

