Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath acquired 4,943 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

