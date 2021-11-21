Raymond James Lowers Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLHG. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

