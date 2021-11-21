10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $794,150.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $794,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.15 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

