Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $638,894.00 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

