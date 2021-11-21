Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Francois Heilbronn Sells 10,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $92.56 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.