Alex Mandl Sells 34,171 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

