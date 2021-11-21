Alex Mandl Sells 34,171 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
