Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $304.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

