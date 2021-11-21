Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 271.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

