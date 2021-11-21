The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

