Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after buying an additional 6,720,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after buying an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 1,853,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,660,000 after buying an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

