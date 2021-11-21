Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.78.

LLY stock opened at $260.70 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $141.16 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

