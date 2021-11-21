Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $39.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of LAC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

