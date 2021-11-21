Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 17.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 410.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK opened at $62.88 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

