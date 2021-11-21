223,570 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 223,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,640,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,807,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vine Energy by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vine Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 558,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 122,820 shares during the last quarter.

VEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Vine Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

